Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 26,390 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,429 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.03. 1,311,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,020,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

