Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 21,886 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 259,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 379,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,412,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 167,259 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 676,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,032. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

