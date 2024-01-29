Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. 476,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

