Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

View Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $7.43 on Monday, hitting $890.67. 21,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $825.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $569.95 and a 52 week high of $890.67. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.