Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $866.79. The stock had a trading volume of 179,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,847. The company has a market capitalization of $342.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $883.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $729.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.81.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.