Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of Z stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.80. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

