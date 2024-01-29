Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 159,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,419,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Zhihu Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $481.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,846 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

