Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 159,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,419,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Zhihu Trading Down 8.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $481.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
