Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after buying an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 8,088.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Yum China by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

