YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 3.5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 645,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,129,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 350,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 229,744 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,360,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.