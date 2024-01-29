Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in January

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $5.81.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
