Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

XEL stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after buying an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

