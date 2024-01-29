Wrapped Everscale Hits 1-Day Volume of $54,953.71 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $54,953.71 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,922,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,102,894,642 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0589242 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27,795.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

