WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 85.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 166.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of WPP by 54.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

Shares of WPP stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.