WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Down 3.3%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 145,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 889,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLG shares. Bank of America started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Insider Activity at WK Kellogg

In other WK Kellogg news, insider Doug Vandevelde acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,903.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WK Kellogg news, insider Doug Vandevelde acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,903.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mckinstray bought 41,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $446,350.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 157,065 shares of company stock worth $1,682,781.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

