Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,465 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of LKQ worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. abrdn plc grew its stake in LKQ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 902,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 233,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. 240,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

