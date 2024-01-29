Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 678,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

