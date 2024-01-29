Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 459 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in STERIS by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $215.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,880. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average is $218.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

