Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Moelis & Company comprises about 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Moelis & Company worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after buying an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,913,000 after buying an additional 1,035,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after buying an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 389,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $56.22. 55,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,349. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

