Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after acquiring an additional 361,856 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 655,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.68. 485,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,773. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

