Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.98. 643,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $303.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.21 and a 200 day moving average of $269.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.