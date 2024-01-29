Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,059 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,453 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 96,109 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 544,960 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 172,045 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Tapestry by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $39.14. 605,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

