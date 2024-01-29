Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.96 and last traded at $199.16. 123,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 647,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day moving average is $164.03.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

