Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.17 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.