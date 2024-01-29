Weyerhaeuser’s (WY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

WY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

