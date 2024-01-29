Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 2.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.35. 969,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.