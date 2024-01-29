Wells Fargo & Company Raises Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target to $15.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSBD. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.29. 100,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,727. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,834,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 143,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,226,000 after buying an additional 67,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 799,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

