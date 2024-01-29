Wells Fargo & Company Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $42.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.51. 37,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

