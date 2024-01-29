Wells Fargo & Company Increases MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $14.50

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.
MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance
MFIC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.11. 5,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.52.
MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MidCap Financial Investment
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
