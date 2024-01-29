Wells Fargo & Company Increases MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $14.50

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MFIC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.11. 5,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.52.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 265,146 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

