Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $406.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,605,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $242.20 and a 12-month high of $409.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.95.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

