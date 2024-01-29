Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

