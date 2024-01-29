WaykiChain Governance Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $99.58 Million (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $221,825.29 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 63.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain Governance Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain’s decentralized lending platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wiccofficial)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/#%3CBugsnag::Utility::CircularBuffer:0x00007f9c81f58e10%3E)”

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.