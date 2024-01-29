Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $55,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $185.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $186.40.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

