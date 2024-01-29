Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Update

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Ossiam raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $37.23 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

