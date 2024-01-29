Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.39. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 2,473,436 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 39,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.