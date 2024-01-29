Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 296 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

WPC stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

