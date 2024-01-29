Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 296 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %
WPC stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92.
W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.
W. P. Carey Profile
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
