Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $27.88 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

