Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 286 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,694,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $129.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $136.89.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

