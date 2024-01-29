Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 143 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $187.50 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

