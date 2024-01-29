Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 285 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after buying an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $128,490,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

