Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

WELL stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 182.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.