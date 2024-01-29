Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 390.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 403.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,487 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.3% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

