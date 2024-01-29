Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

XEL opened at $59.39 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

