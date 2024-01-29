Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

STIP opened at $98.74 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

