Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $241.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

