Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

