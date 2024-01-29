Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 835 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $59.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

