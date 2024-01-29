VVS Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $134.00 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $134.00 million and approximately $644,644.27 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,670,254,301,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,138,137,448,459 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

