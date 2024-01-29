Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.36 on Friday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

