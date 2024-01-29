Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.36 on Friday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.71.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
