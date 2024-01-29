Vista Finance LLC Purchases 8,078 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vista Finance LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 11.3% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,982. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

