Vista Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 38,080 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,762,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,241,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $65.82. 1,101,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,492,938. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.